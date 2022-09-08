▶️ New Oregon Crater Lake license plate orders open Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon vehicle owners can apply for the newly redesigned Crater Lake license plate through the Department of Motor Vehicles starting on Friday.

The nature-themed plate revamps the colors and removes the word “centennial.”

It will still cost $30 on top of regular registration fees. But the DMV says if you have the old design, that plate is still valid as long as you pay to renew your registration.

You can order the plate by visiting a DMV office, online or by mailing in an application.

