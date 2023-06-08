Former Gov. Brown ordered to testify in lawsuit over COVID-19 policy in prisons

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has been ordered to testify in a class-action lawsuit that pertains to the state’s handling of COVID-19 in its prisons.

The lawsuit, which was filed in April 2020, involves approximately 5,000 individuals who contracted COVID-19 while in custody, and 45 others who lost their lives.

The lawsuit alleges that Brown and others showed “deliberate indifference” to the health of inmates during the pandemic.

This ruling is significant as it is the first time a former Oregon governor has been required to testify in a civil case related to policy decisions made while in office.

A trial has been scheduled for July 2024.

