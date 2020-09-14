Oregon COVID death toll reaches 511; 151 new cases Monday

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 511, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 151 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 29,484.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Jackson (4), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Malheur (13), Marion (11), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).

Deschutes County has reported 726 cases and 12 deaths. Recovery numbers have not been updated yet on Monday.

Crook County has reported 59 cases and one death while Jefferson County has reported 488 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles reported two COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

TESTING NOTE: Wildfires and hazardous air conditions have affected COVID-19 testing in Oregon. Over the past several days statewide testing numbers appear to have dipped. This is a lagging data point as tests are often reported several days after specimen collection. However, due to widespread hazardous conditions, people seeking testing may have declined. OHA will continue to monitor the situation.

The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory (OSPHL) is closed today Monday, Sept. 14, due to indoor air quality which is too hazardous to safely use appropriate air safety equipment including hoods. No specimens will be accepted or tested. Specimens already received at OSPHL are being held at appropriate temperatures pending testing. OSPHL will reopen as soon as air safety standards can be met.