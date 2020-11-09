Oregon COVID cases surpass 50,000; death toll reaches 730

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 730, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 874 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 50,448.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (15), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (67), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (6), Lane (57), Linn (5), Malheur (13), Marion (112), Morrow (8), Multnomah (216), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (104), Yamhill (22).

Deschutes County has reported 1,459 cases and 13 deaths; 1,092 patients have recovered as of Friday, the latest data available.

Jefferson County has reported 634 cases and 11 deaths.

Crook County has reported 139 cases and five deaths.

St. Charles on Friday reported 11 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator.