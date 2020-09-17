Oregon COVID cases surpass 30,000; OHA reports no new deaths

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 521, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 30,060.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (11), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Deschutes (7), Douglas (1), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (7), Klamath (7), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (28), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (7), Washington (29), and Yamhill (3).

The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory resumed normal operations Wednesday after a three-day closure caused by HVAC problems and related poor indoor air quality. The lab is once again accepting and testing specimens.

Deschutes County has reported 739 cases and 12 deaths; 648 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 60 cases and 1 death.

Jefferson County has reported 503 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles on Thursday reported four COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.