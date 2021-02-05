Oregon COVID-19 vaccine equity group to meet secretly again

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine equity group is meeting in secret Thursday following a different closed-door session in which some members questioned how health officials will put the group’s recommendations into practice.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports state health officials created the Vaccine Advisory Committee to help decide who should be inoculated against the coronavirus after health care workers, senior care residents and workers, teachers and seniors.

Their meetings had been public until this week.

State officials say the committee finished its official work last week, sending recommendations to the Oregon Health Authority, and the latest sessions are not subject to public meetings law.