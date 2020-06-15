Oregon COVID-19 Update: Outbreak in Union Co. leads to 184 new cases statewide

The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,820.

The disease has claimed the lives of four more Oregonians, bringing that total to 180.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Umatilla (9), Union (99), Wasco (2), Washington (15), Yamhill (1).

OHA is coordinating with Union County public health authorities to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak explains the high number of cases Monday in Union County.

“Many of the recent positive cases are touching various areas of our community and are not confined to one location,” said Carrie Brogoitti, Public Health Administrator at the Center for Human Development in La Grande. “We understand that our community is deeply concerned and we want to assure them we have prepared for the possibility of outbreaks happening and are working closely with the Oregon Health Authority, Union County Emergency Management, and other local partners to protect the health and safety of our community.”

Deschutes County reported no new cases for the third day in a row and the total remains at 137; 122 of those patients have recovered.

Morgan Emerson with Deschutes County Health said they’ve reported just three cases in the last 10 days.

While our cases our remaining flattened, some areas in Oregon are experiencing surges.

Emerson said especially as we head into tourist season, it’s important that residents and visitors:

* Wear cloth face coverings when around people outside their households (to prevent spread in case they are infected and don’t know yet)

* Practice physical distancing

* Clean hands often

* Stay home when sick

Crook County’s count stayed at eight while Jefferson County jumped one to 68.

Nearly 176,000 Oregonians, including nearly 10,000 people locally, have tested negative.