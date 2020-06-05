OREGON COVID-19 UPDATE: 97 new cases, 2 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported Friday two new deaths and 97 new positive and presumed positive cases of COVID-19.

Oregon’s death toll from the disease is now at 161; 4,442 people have contracted the coronavirus, according to the OHA.

Deschutes County’s total jumped one to 134. Crook County remained at six while Jefferson County’s cases jumped by nine to 55.

Daily case count is higher

Today’s COVID-19 case count marked the third-highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon with 97 presumptive and confirmed cases reported to OHA. That brings the total for the past three days to 238 reported cases.

The higher numbers are tied to several factors including the availability of more widespread testing, increased contact tracing, and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. There has been an increase in the number of household cases associated with a confirmed case.

Workplace outbreaks are another source of the higher numbers. Many of these are seasonal facilities and many are following public health recommendations by offering testing to their employees.

Although the numbers are higher, the overall rate of infection remains among the lowest in the U.S.

But higher case counts serve as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained, avoid large gatherings, and follow good hand hygiene.

OHA to institute weekend reporting changes to COVID-19 daily update

Beginning this weekend, Saturday, June 6, OHA will no longer include a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The updates will be published Mondays through Fridays.

Relevant data collected during the weekends will be included in each Monday’s update. The daily news release for weekend days also will no longer include the county case count of new confirmed or presumed COVID-19 cases.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus