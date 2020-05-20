Oregon COVID-19 Update: 9 new cases in Deschutes Co.; 75 statewide

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 75 new positive and presumptive positive COVID-19 cases and four new deaths.

Statewide, 3,701 people have tested positive for the disease and 144 people have died.

In Deschutes County, nine new cases bring the total to 116. There have been 20 new cases reported in the last three days; 82 Deschutes County COVID patients have recovered.

Crook County has had one confirmed case while there have been 24 cases in Jefferson County, most being on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

Note: Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 3,701 98,348 144 Deschutes County 116 3,964 0 Crook County 1 420 0 Jefferson County 24 668 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 82 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 58 Male 58 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 41 Age 30 to 39 10 Age 40 to 49 17 Age 50 to 59 17 Age 60 to 69 17 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 32 No travel history 84 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 23 Has not been hospitalized 93

