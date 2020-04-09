Oregon COVID-19 Update: 82 new cases, 6 more deaths

The State Emergency Coordination Center in Salem on Wednesday reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths, bringing the Oregon death toll to 44.

Deschutes County reported five new cases, bringing the total to 50. Crook County still has one reported case of COVID-19 and Jefferson County on Thursday reported its first positive case, although the patient is currently living out of state.

Statewide, 1,321 people have now tested positive for COVID-19. More than 24,300 people have tested negative, including 1,118 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (4), Klamath (1), Lane (2), Linn (3), Marion (17), Morrow (2), Multnomah (16), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (3), Washington (16), and Yamhill (4).

The office of Oregon Emergency Management is now releasing updated COVID-19 figures daily.

New numbers show 400 people with COVID-19 or suspected of having it have been admitted to the hospital and 64 are currently on ventilators. The state has 794 ventilators available for patients.

You can access the new Oregon daily update document here.

New weekly report on COVID-19 cases in Oregon

The OHA has started posting a weekly report that represents a snapshot of COVID-19 risk factors, clinical and demographic characteristics, and includes data on cases with pending investigations. You can review the report here.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

Here are the latest numbers as of 4/8/20.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,321 24,306 44 Deschutes County 50 937 0 Crook County 1 91 0 Jefferson County 1 90 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/9/2020

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 20 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 23 Male 27 5 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 6 Age 30 to 39 7 Age 40 to 49 6 Age 50 to 59 9 Age 60 to 69 11 Age 70 or older 11 22 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 21 No travel history 29 15 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 18 Has not been hospitalized 32



Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.Stay informed about COVID-19: