Oregon COVID-19 Update: 79 new cases; 3 deaths bring total to 127

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 127, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

The OHA reported 79 new confirmed cases and 13 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 3,160.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Clatsop (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (2), Lane (1), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (37), Multnomah (24), Polk (2), Umatilla (4), Washington (6), Yamhill (2).

Deschutes County is now reporting 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 70 patients considered recovered. Two new cases in Jefferson County bring its total to 24. There has been one case in Crook County. More than

More than 71,000 people have tested negative for the disease including more than 3,200 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/ coronavirus

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 3,111 71,460 127 Deschutes County 85 2535 0 Crook County 1 281 0 Jefferson County 24 422 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 70 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 47 Male 37 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 21 Age 30 to 39 9 Age 40 to 49 11 Age 50 to 59 14 Age 60 to 69 15 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 29 No travel history 54 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 23 Has not been hospitalized 60

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.