Oregon COVID-19 Update: 76 new cases, 51 now dead

COVID-19 has claimed 3 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 48 to 51, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

The OHA also reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 1,447.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (5), Coos (1), Deschutes (2), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (26), Polk (1), Umatilla (3), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (10), and Yamhill (2). To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/ coronavirus

Deschutes County now has 53 positive cases. There also has been one reported case each in Crook and Jefferson counties, although the Jefferson County case involves a patient not currently living in the state.

On Friday, the latest report available, Deschutes County reports 24 of the local patients have recovered.

More than 27,000 people have tested negative including 1,2154 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County.

The office of Oregon Emergency Management is now releasing updated COVID-19 figures daily.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

These are the latest numbers from the state as of 4/11/20 and from Deschutes County on 4/10/20.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,447 27,191 51 Deschutes County 53 1,021 0 Crook County 1 100 0 Jefferson County 1 94 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/9/2020

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 24 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 24 Male 27 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 6 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 6 Age 50 to 59 9 Age 60 to 69 11 Age 70 or older 11 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 21 No travel history 30 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 18 Has not been hospitalized 33



