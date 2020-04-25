Oregon COVID-19 Update: 76 new cases, 1 new death

Oregon health officials reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Saturday bringing the statewide total to 2,253. One new deaths bring that total to 87.

More than 45,000 people have tested negative for the disease including 1,954 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

The OHA reported one new case in Deschutes County, bringing the total to 71. Nearly 50 of those cases are reported as “recovered.”

There has been one reported case in Crook County and five cases in Jefferson County – four of which are in Warm Springs.

To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/ coronavirus

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 2,253 45,124 87 Deschutes County 71 1,597 0 Crook County 1 173 0 Jefferson County 5 184 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of Friday, April 24 (the last data available):

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 49 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 38 Male 32 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 13 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 9 Age 50 to 59 13 Age 60 to 69 14 Age 70 or older 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 28 No travel history 41 Unknown 1 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 21 Has not been hospitalized 48

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.