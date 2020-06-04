Oregon COVID-19 Update: 76 new cases, 0 new deaths

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 159, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 76 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 4,474.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (9), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (5), Linn (2), Marion (12), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).

Deschutes County now has reported 133 cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, the latest data available, 109 patients have recovered. Crook County’s number jumped to 7 and Jefferson County’s case count is now at 46.

Active workplace outbreak reported

An outbreak of five cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Amazon Aumsville in Marion County. The investigation started on May 21.

State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public from this outbreak is considered low.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or concerns about risk of exposure, should contact their health care provider.

Additional information for this outbreak will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report for Wednesday, June 10. In that weekly report and going forward, OHA will disclose workplaces that have reported past outbreaks of COVID-19, along with all active outbreaks. OHA published the first list of workplaces in the June 3 weekly report.

OHA to institute weekend reporting changes to COVID-19 Daily Update

Also beginning this weekend, Saturday, June 6, OHA will no longer include a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The updates will be published Mondays through Fridays.

Relevant data collected during the weekends will be included in each Monday’s update. The daily news release for weekend days also will no longer include the county case count of new confirmed or presumed COVID-19 cases.

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus