Oregon COVID-19 Update: 75 new cases; 3 deaths brings total to 124

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 124 according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon Health Authority reported 75 new confirmed cases and five new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,032.

One new case was reported in Deschutes County, bringing the total to 84. 70 are considered recovered.

There has been one case in Crook County. No new cases were reported in Jefferson County, leaving the total at 22.

More than 69,600 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease including 3,132 in Central Oregon.

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus