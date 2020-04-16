Oregon COVID-19 Update: 73 new cases, 6 new deaths

Oregon health officials reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,736. Six new deaths bring the death toll in Oregon to 64.

More than 33,000 people have tested negative for the disease, including 1,423 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Deschutes County added four new cases bringing the total to 59. There also has been one reported case each in Crook and Jefferson counties, although the Jefferson County case involves a patient not currently living in the state.

Deschutes County reports 36 of the local patients have recovered.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (8), Deschutes (4), Douglas (2), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (15), Multnomah (18), Umatilla (5), Washington (12), and Yamhill (1). To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

These are the latest numbers as of 4/16/20

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,736 33,202 64 Deschutes County 59 1,185 0 Crook County 1 122 0 Jefferson County 1 116 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/9/2020

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 36 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 30 Male 29 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 9 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 7 Age 50 to 59 10 Age 60 to 69 12 Age 70 or older 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 24 No travel history 34 Unknown 1 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 19 Has not been hospitalized 40

