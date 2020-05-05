Oregon COVID-19 Update: 72 new cases; 4 deaths brings total to 113

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 jumped to 113 Tuesday after Oregon health officials announced four new deaths.

Oregon Health Authority reported 72 new confirmed cases and 8 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 2,817

Deschutes County reported one new case, bringing its total to 80. Sixty patients have recovered.

There has been one case in Crook County and 14 in Jefferson County.

Statewide, more than 62,500 people have tested negative for the disease including more than 2,800 in Central Oregon.

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 2,817 62,585 113 Deschutes County 80 2,243 0 Crook County 1 247 0 Jefferson County 14 359 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 60 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 44 Male 36 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 19 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 10 Age 50 to 59 14 Age 60 to 69 15 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 29 No travel history 50 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 22 Has not been hospitalized 57

