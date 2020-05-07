Oregon COVID-19 Update: 70 new cases; 6 deaths brings total to 121

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 121 according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon Health Authority reported 70 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,957.

Two new cases in Deschutes County brings the total to 83, but 65 are considered recovered.

There has been one case in Crook County and four new cases in Jefferson County bring that total to 22.

More than 67,400 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease including 3,015 in Central Oregon.

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 2,957 67,469 121 Deschutes County 83 2,361 0 Crook County 1 264 0 Jefferson County 22 390 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 65 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 46 Male 37 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 21 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 11 Age 50 to 59 14 Age 60 to 69 15 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 29 No travel history 53 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 22 Has not been hospitalized 60

