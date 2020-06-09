Oregon COVID-19 UPDATE: 70 new cases; 5 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported 70 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,841.

Five more Oregonians have died, bringing that total to 169.

Deschutes County’s numbers actually went down one to 134 after it was learned a duplicate case had been reported. Currently, 117 patients have recovered.

Crook County remained at six cases while Jefferson County held steady at 58.

Statewide, nearly 154,000 people have tested negative for the disease.