Oregon COVID-19 Update: 69 new cases; 1 new death brings total to 104

 5/1/2020

Oregon health officials on Friday announced 69 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,579. One new death brings that total to 104.

No new cases were reported in Deschutes County, keeping the total at 76; 53 have recovered as of Thursday afternoon.

There has been one reported case in Crook County and 10 in Jefferson County.

Statewide, 55,597 people have tested negative for the disease, including 2,436 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS

Positive

Negative

Deaths
Oregon 2,579 55,597 104
Deschutes County 76 1,936 0
Crook County 1 225 0
Jefferson County 10 275 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 53
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex
Female 41
Male 35
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age 29 or younger 17
Age 30 to 39 8
Age 40 to 49 9
Age 50 to 59 13
Age 60 to 69 15
Age 70 or older 14
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel
Travel history (domestic or international) 29
No travel history 47
Unknown
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever
Ever hospitalized 22
Has not been hospitalized 54

