Oregon COVID-19 Update: 69 new cases; 1 new death brings total to 104

Oregon health officials on Friday announced 69 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,579. One new death brings that total to 104.

No new cases were reported in Deschutes County, keeping the total at 76; 53 have recovered as of Thursday afternoon.

There has been one reported case in Crook County and 10 in Jefferson County.

Statewide, 55,597 people have tested negative for the disease, including 2,436 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 2,579 55,597 104 Deschutes County 76 1,936 0 Crook County 1 225 0 Jefferson County 10 275 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 53 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 41 Male 35 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 17 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 9 Age 50 to 59 13 Age 60 to 69 15 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 29 No travel history 47 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 22 Has not been hospitalized 54

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.