Oregon COVID-19 Update: 68 new cases, 5 deaths

 4/23/2020

Oregon health officials reported 68 new COVID-19 cases Thursday bringing the statewide total to 2,127. Five new deaths bring that total to 83.

Nearly 42,000 people have tested negative for the disease including 1,808 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

The OHA reported four new cases in Deschutes County, bringing the total to 70. Nearly 50 of those cases are reported as “recovered.”

There has been one reported case in Crook County and two cases in Jefferson County.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (8), Coos (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Klamath (3), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (9), Multnomah (16), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18).

To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS

Positive

Negative

Deaths
Oregon 2,127 41,849 83
Deschutes County 70 1,479 0
Crook County 1 167 0
Jefferson County 2 162 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 49
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex
Female 38
Male 32
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age 29 or younger 13
Age 30 to 39 8
Age 40 to 49 9
Age 50 to 59 13
Age 60 to 69 14
Age 70 or older 13
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel
Travel history (domestic or international) 28
No travel history 41
Unknown 1
Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever
Ever hospitalized 21
Has not been hospitalized 48

