Oregon COVID-19 Update: 68 new cases, 5 deaths

Oregon health officials reported 68 new COVID-19 cases Thursday bringing the statewide total to 2,127. Five new deaths bring that total to 83.

Nearly 42,000 people have tested negative for the disease including 1,808 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

The OHA reported four new cases in Deschutes County, bringing the total to 70. Nearly 50 of those cases are reported as “recovered.”

There has been one reported case in Crook County and two cases in Jefferson County.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (8), Coos (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Klamath (3), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (9), Multnomah (16), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18).

To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/ coronavirus

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 2,127 41,849 83 Deschutes County 70 1,479 0 Crook County 1 167 0 Jefferson County 2 162 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 49 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 38 Male 32 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 13 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 9 Age 50 to 59 13 Age 60 to 69 14 Age 70 or older 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 28 No travel history 41 Unknown 1 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 21 Has not been hospitalized 48

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.