Oregon COVID-19 Update: 67 new cases; 3 deaths brings total to 137

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 137, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 67 new confirmed cases and no new presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 3,479.

The new confirmed cases reported today are in the following counties: Deschutes (2), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (33), Multnomah (19), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), Washington (2), Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has had 91 confirmed cases and 74 of those patients have recovered. Crook County has had one confirmed case and there have been 24 in Jefferson County. No one has died locally.

Note: During routine data reconciliation, the following changes were identified:

Due to positive tests, eight cases are now recategorized as confirmed cases.

It was determined that a new case reported in Josephine County on May 12 should have been reported on May 6.

A confirmed case originally reported as a Clackamas County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Wednesday’s state total, and the total number of cases in Clackamas County was reduced by one to reflect this change.

A presumptive case originally reported as a Multnomah County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Wednesday’s state total, and the total number of cases in Multnomah County was reduced by one to reflect this change.

A case that was recorded as transferred out of Coos County was indeed a Coos County case.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

Note: Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 3,407 83,272 137 Deschutes County 91 3,172 0 Crook County 1 345 0 Jefferson County 24 537 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 74 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 48 Male 43 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 26 Age 30 to 39 10 Age 40 to 49 11 Age 50 to 59 14 Age 60 to 69 16 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 30 No travel history 61 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 23 Has not been hospitalized 68

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.