Oregon COVID-19 Update: 66 new cases, 2 new deaths

Oregon health officials reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,910. Two new deaths bring the death toll in Oregon to 41.

More than 37,100 people have tested negative for the disease, including 1,608 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Deschutes County added 1 new case bringing the total to 64. There also has been one reported case each in Crook and Jefferson counties, although the Jefferson County case involves a patient not currently living in the state.

In Deschutes County, 39 patients have recovered as of Friday, the latest data available.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Deschutes (1), Lane (2), Marion (23), Multnomah (21), Umatilla (1), and Washington (12).

A previously reported Klamath County case was determined today to be a Washington State case, reducing today’s number of new cases by 1 to 66. The total number of cases in Klamath County is 30 to reflect this change.

To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/ coronavirus

Summary data tables are downloadable now

The summary tables of OHA’s “epi curve” and “persons tested tables” are now live on our website.

To view the summary tables, use a desktop computer to open the OHA Data Dashboard. Click the link for “Summary Table” in the top right corner (the summary tables and data download are best viewed from a desktop, not mobile).

To download the data, click the download button at the bottom of each table (square icon with arrow pointing down). Choose “Crosstab” as the file format to export the data.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,910 37,128 74 Deschutes County 64 1,344 0 Crook County 1 138 0 Jefferson County 1 126 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/17/20

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 39 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 32 Male 29 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 9 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 7 Age 50 to 59 11 Age 60 to 69 13 Age 70 or older 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 24 No travel history 36 Unknown 1 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 19 Has not been hospitalized 42

