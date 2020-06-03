Oregon COVID-19 Update: 65 new cases; 2 new deaths

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 159, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 65 new confirmed and presumptive cases bringing the state total to 4,399.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (13), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), Wasco (2), Washington (5), Yamhill (4).

Deschutes County is reporting just 21 active cases. Of the 128 positive cases, 109 have recovered.

Crook County’s tally remains at six while Jefferson County’s count jumped one to 45.

OHA Posts Weekly Report; Now Includes Active Workplace Outbreaks

OHA on Wednesday released its COVID-19 Weekly Report, which includes data about the pandemic in Oregon. This week’s report shows increased testing and a continued low percentage positive rate (1.9 percent).

Of note in the report is the inclusion of COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces of more than 30 employees with five or more reported cases. This is being done to keep the public fully informed about COVID-19 in the community.

The number of cases cited in a workplace outbreak will include cases among employees as well as cases among close contacts of employee cases, such as family members, customers and visitors. An active outbreak means that fewer than 28 days have passed since the onset of the most recent case. State and local health officials work intensively with workplaces to help them take steps that protect the health and safety of workers and the public.

Identification of an outbreak in a workplace does not imply a general risk either to all the employees there, or to the customers. When an outbreak is reported or discovered, public health officials investigate to determine who has been exposed and notify those persons directly. Such persons are generally quarantined for 14 days following exposure.

In the June 10 Weekly Report, past COVID-19 outbreaks – those considered closed – will be published. OHA is in the process of compiling those data.

Oregonians encouraged to “Answer the Call” to stop the spread of COVID-19

As Oregon begins to reopen, one key strategy to help stop the spread of COVID-19 is contact tracing. Contact tracers call people who may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to provide them with guidance and support and help prevent further spread of the virus. OHA is working closely with local public and Tribal health departments on a statewide coordinated contact tracing effort.

To demystify the process of contact tracing, OHA has developed a webpage with downloadable resources, videos and social media cards. Oregonians can learn more about who will get a contact tracing call, what happens on a contact tracing call and how their privacy will be protected.

If you get a call from a contact tracer, we encourage you to answer the call. Together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19.

Go to: healthoregon.org/contacttracing or healthoregon.org/rastreodecontacto to learn more and download resources.