Oregon COVID-19 Update: 64 new cases; 0 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 3,470.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the total at 137.

Deschutes County has had 94 confirmed cases and 75 of those patients have recovered. Crook County has had one confirmed case and there have been 24 in Jefferson County. No one has died locally.

Nearly 86,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

Note: Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 3,470 83,272 137 Deschutes County 94 3,331 0 Crook County 1 363 0 Jefferson County 24 565 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 75 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 50 Male 44 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 28 Age 30 to 39 10 Age 40 to 49 12 Age 50 to 59 14 Age 60 to 69 16 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 31 No travel history 63 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 23 Has not been hospitalized 71

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.