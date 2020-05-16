Oregon COVID-19 Update: 64 new cases; 0 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 3,612.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the total at 137.

One new case was confirmed in Deschutes County, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases to 95. 75 of those patients have recovered as of Friday. Crook County has had one confirmed case and there have been 24 in Jefferson County. No one has died locally.

Nearly 86,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus