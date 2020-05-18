Oregon COVID-19 Update: 62 new confirmed cases; 1 death

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 138, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 62 new confirmed cases and two new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,687.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Lane (1), Malheur (2), Marion (16), Multnomah (12), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10), Yamhill (2).

The new cases in Deschutes County bring the total to 101; 79 of whom have recovered as of Monday afternoon.

Crook County has had one confirmed case and there have been 24 in Jefferson County. None of the three counties have reported any deaths.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

Note: Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 3,604 93,628 138 Deschutes County 101 3,734 0 Crook County 1 401 0 Jefferson County 24 619 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 79 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 52 Male 49 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 31 Age 30 to 39 10 Age 40 to 49 11 Age 50 to 59 15 Age 60 to 69 17 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 32 No travel history 33 Unknown 3 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 23 Has not been hospitalized 76

