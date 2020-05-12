Oregon COVID-19 Update: 61 new confirmed cases; no new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported no new deaths from COVID-19, keeping the statewide total at 130.

Sixty-one new confirmed cases and 11 new presumptive cases bring that total to 3,283.

Deschutes County reported four new cases bringing the total 90 cases, with 71 patients considered recovered as of Tuesday. Jefferson County’s total remains at 24. There has been one case in Crook County.

More than 76,000 people have tested negative for the disease including more than 3,500 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Weekly Report presents snapshot of COVID-19 in Oregon

OHA today released its COVID-19 Weekly Report, which presents an in-depth look at the virus in Oregon. This week’s report again contains a summary of the week’s data by an OHA Senior Health Advisor. Also new this week is a table that displays cases by gender and ethnicity.

This week’s report no longer contains a table of underlying conditions of those who have died from COVID-19. Routinely available information about COVID-19 cases lacks sufficient detail to offer useful information about the specific conditions that make up the broad categories included in the table.

A more accurate and reliable source of information about underlying medical conditions among hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has become available through COVID-NET, a national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients in many states. Oregon is a participant in COVID-NET.

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

Note: Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 3,283 76,312 130 Deschutes County 90 2,816 0 Crook County 1 299 0 Jefferson County 24 472 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 71 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 49 Male 41 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 25 Age 30 to 39 11 Age 40 to 49 11 Age 50 to 59 14 Age 60 to 69 15 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 30 No travel history 60 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 23 Has not been hospitalized 67

