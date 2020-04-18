Oregon COVID-19 Update: 59 new cases, 2 new deaths

Oregon health officials reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,844. Two new deaths bring the death toll in Oregon to 72.

More than 35,700 people have tested negative for the disease, including 1,548 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Deschutes County added 2 new cases bringing the total to 63. There also has been one reported case each in Crook and Jefferson counties, although the Jefferson County case involves a patient not currently living in the state.

In Deschutes County, 39 patients have recovered as of Friday, the latest data available.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Jackson (1), Klamath (2), Linn (2), Marion (18), Multnomah (26), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), and Washington (4).

Testing update

OHA continues to provide COVID-19 testing through the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory (OSPHL) while Oregon hospitals continue building their laboratory testing capacity. Several Oregon hospital laboratories and commercial laboratories, such as Quest and LabCorp, provide external testing capacity for the state.

OHA is in the process of updating its testing guidance for providers and for OSPHL to augment testing in support of testing goals, including:

Protect health care providers, first responders and critical infrastructure workers. Increase access to testing in health care settings to appropriately assess, triage and treat patients. Identify and control the spread of disease in congregate care settings. Eliminate racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 health outcomes.

Longer-term, testing is a key strategy for understanding the transmission of the virus and population prevalence of the disease. As of April 17, Oregon’s positive testing result has remained fairly consistent at about 5% of tests performed; as compared to the national average of 17.6%.

OSPHL continues to prioritize its testing to identify and control clusters of disease in congregate care settings, including long-term care and correctional facilities.

View the testing report

Summary data tables are downloadable now

The summary tables of OHA’s “epi curve” and “persons tested tables” are now live on our website.

To view the summary tables, use a desktop computer to open the OHA Data Dashboard. Click the link for “Summary Table” in the top right corner (the summary tables and data download are best viewed from a desktop, not mobile).

To download the data, click the download button at the bottom of each table (square icon with arrow pointing down). Choose “Crosstab” as the file format to export the data.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,844 35,739 72 Deschutes County 63 1,290 0 Crook County 1 135 0 Jefferson County 1 123 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/17/20

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 39 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 32 Male 29 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 9 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 7 Age 50 to 59 11 Age 60 to 69 13 Age 70 or older 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 24 No travel history 36 Unknown 1 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 19 Has not been hospitalized 42

