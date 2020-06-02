Oregon COVID-19 Update: 59 new cases; 1 new death

The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll up to 154.

The OHA reported 59 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 4,302.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (5), Deschutes (2), Jackson (1), Jefferson (11), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (3), Linn (2), Marion (13), Morrow (1), Multnomah (6), Polk (2), Umatilla (4), Washington (4).

In Deschutes County, health officials reported a jump of six cases since Friday bringing the total to 127; 102 of those patients have recovered. Jefferson County’s new cases bring its total to 44. Crook County has reported six cases.

More than 127,300 have tested negative for COVID-19.