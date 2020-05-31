Oregon COVID-19 Update: 58 new cases; no new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, which leaves Oregon’s death toll unchanged at 153.

The OHA reported 58 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 4,243.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Deschutes (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (1), Jefferson (3), Lane (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (23), Wasco (1), Washington (5), Yamhill (1).

Deschutes County is reporting 125 cases with 100 patients recovered. Jefferson County’s new cases bring its total to 33. Crook County has reported six cases.

More than 124,900 Oregonians have tested negative for COVID-19.

The risk to the general public is considered low. If you have questions or concerns about your risk of exposure, please contact your health care provider. Additional information for this outbreak will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published Wednesday, June 3.