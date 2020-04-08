Oregon COVID-19 Update: 58 new cases; death toll now at 38

The State Emergency Coordination Center in Salem on Wednesday reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, bringing the Oregon death toll to 38.

Deschutes County reported one new case, bringing the total to 45. Crook County still has one reported case of COVID-19.

Statewide, 1,239 people have now tested positive for COVID-19. More than 23,000 people have tested negative, including 1,041 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

The office of Oregon Emergency Management is now releasing updated COVID-19 figures daily.

New numbers show 440 people with COVID-19 have been admitted to the hospital and 67 are currently on ventilators – both of those numbers are down from a day before.

You can access the new Oregon daily update document here.

New weekly report on COVID-19 cases in Oregon

The OHA has started posting a weekly report that represents a snapshot of COVID-19 risk factors, clinical and demographic characteristics, and includes data on cases with pending investigations. You can review the report here.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

Here are the latest numbers as of 4/8/20.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,239 23,325 38 Deschutes County 45 878 0 Crook County 1 44 0 Jefferson County 0 50 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/3/2020 (the last report from the county.)

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 17 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 21 Male 24 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 5 Age 30 to 39 6 Age 40 to 59 11 Age 60 to 69 11 Age 70 or older 12 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 21 No travel history 24 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 15 Has not been hospitalized 30 Unknown



