Oregon COVID-19 Update: 57 new cases, 5 new deaths

Oregon health officials on Saturday announced 57 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,635. Five new death brings that total to 109.

Two new cases were reported in Deschutes County, bringing the total at 78; 54 have recovered as of Friday afternoon.

There has been one reported case in Crook County. Three new cases were reported in Jefferson County, bringing the total to 13.

Statewide, 57,501 people have tested negative for the disease, including 2,634 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.