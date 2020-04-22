Oregon COVID-19 Update: 57 new cases, 0 deaths for 1st time in April

Oregon health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday – the first day without a new death since March 29th.

The OHA reported 57 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,059.

Updated testing information was delayed due to a backlog in processing but as of Tuesday more than 39,000 people had tested negative for the disease.

Deschutes County reported two new cases bringing the total to 66 – 48 of whom are considered “recovered.”

There has been one reported case in Crook County and two cases in Jefferson County.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Coos (1), Deschutes (2), Jefferson (1), Linn (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (24), Washington (10) and Yamhill (1).

To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/ coronavirus

Weekly Report expands data presented to present a snapshot of COVID-19 in Oregon

OHA’s Weekly Coronavirus Report has expanded this week to add data about the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, along with other additional data.

The report provides demographic data and information on signs and symptoms from all COVID-19 cases in Oregon, the reported risk factors from all COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 cases by sex, age group, race, and ethnicity.

The Weekly Report also includes death totals and rates, and cases and deaths from all care facilities and senior living communities that have three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more death. You can read the Weekly Report here.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 2,059 PENDING 78 Deschutes County 66 PENDING 0 Crook County 1 PENDING 0 Jefferson County 2 PENDING 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 48 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 35 Male 31 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 12 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 8 Age 50 to 59 12 Age 60 to 69 13 Age 70 or older 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 21 No travel history 39 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 19 Has not been hospitalized 47

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.