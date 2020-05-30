Oregon COVID-19 Update: 55 new cases; 2 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority has reported two more deaths in Oregon due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 153.

The OHA reported 55 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 4,185.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jefferson (2), Klamath (2), Lane (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (21), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), Washington (12).

Deschutes County is reporting 124 cases with 100 patients recovered as of Friday. Jefferson County’s new cases bring its total to 30. Crook County has reported six cases.

More than 122,600 Oregonians have tested negative for COVID-19.

The risk to the general public is considered low. If you have questions or concerns about your risk of exposure, please contact your health care provider. Additional information for this outbreak will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published Wednesday, June 3.