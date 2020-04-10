Oregon COVID-19 Update: 51 new cases, 4 deaths

The State Emergency Coordination Center in Salem on Friday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths, bringing the Oregon death toll to 48.

One new case was reported in Deschutes County, bringing the total here to 51. There also has been one reported case each in Crook and Jefferson counties, although the Jefferson County case involves a patient not currently living in the state.

Deschutes County reports 24 of the local patients have recovered.

Statewide, 1,371 people have now tested positive for COVID-19. More than 25,863 people have tested negative including 1,184 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County.

The Oregon Health Authority said the new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (4), Lane (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (15), and Washington (9).

The office of Oregon Emergency Management is now releasing updated COVID-19 figures daily.

New numbers show 353 people with COVID-19 or suspected of having it have been admitted to the hospital and 56 are currently on ventilators, both numbers are down from Thursday. The state has 797 ventilators available for patients.

You can access the new Oregon daily update document here.

New weekly report on COVID-19 cases in Oregon

The OHA has started posting a weekly report that represents a snapshot of COVID-19 risk factors, clinical and demographic characteristics, and includes data on cases with pending investigations. You can review the report here.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

These are the latest numbers from the state as of 4/10/20.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,371 25,863 48 Deschutes County 51 994 0 Crook County 1 98 0 Jefferson County 1 92 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/9/2020

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 24 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 24 Male 27 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 6 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 6 Age 50 to 59 9 Age 60 to 69 11 Age 70 or older 11 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 21 No travel history 30 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 18 Has not been hospitalized 33



