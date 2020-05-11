Oregon COVID-19 Update: 51 new cases; 3 deaths brings total to 130

Three more Oregonians have died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 130, according to the Oregon Health Authority on Monday.

The OHA reported 51 new confirmed cases and seven new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,286.

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/ coronavirus

Deschutes County is now reporting 86 cases of COVID-19, with 71 patients considered recovered as of Monday. Jefferson County’s total remains at 24. There has been one case in Crook County.

More than 74,000 people have tested negative for the disease including more than 3,400 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

Note: Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 3,222 72,279 130 Deschutes County 86 2731 0 Crook County 1 286 0 Jefferson County 24 439 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 70 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 48 Male 38 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 23 Age 30 to 39 9 Age 40 to 49 11 Age 50 to 59 14 Age 60 to 69 15 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 29 No travel history 57 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 23 Has not been hospitalized 63

