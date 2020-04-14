Oregon COVID-19 Update: 50 new cases, 2 new deaths

Oregon health officials reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,633. Two new deaths bring the death toll in Oregon to 55.

More than 30,000 people have tested negative for the disease, including 1,325 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

One new case was reported in Deschutes County bringing the total to 55. There also has been one reported case each in Crook and Jefferson counties, although the Jefferson County case involves a patient not currently living in the state.

As of Tuesday, Deschutes County reported 31 of the local patients have recovered.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (3), Deschutes (1), Douglas (3), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Marion (9), Multnomah (22), Tillamook (1), Washington (5), and Yamhill (2) .

The cumulative statewide total is down one from yesterday after a revised case in Columbia County.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

These are the latest numbers from the state as of 4/14/20

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,633 30,730 55 Deschutes County 55 1,113 0 Crook County 1 107 0 Jefferson County 1 105 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/9/2020

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 31 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 27 Male 28 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 6 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 7 Age 50 to 59 10 Age 60 to 69 11 Age 70 or older 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 24 No travel history 31 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 19 Has not been hospitalized 36

