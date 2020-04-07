Oregon COVID-19 Update: 49 new cases; death toll now at 33

The State Emergency Coordination Center in Salem on Tuesday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, bringing the Oregon death toll to 33.

Statewide, 1,181 people have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The joint information center has taken over the daily distribution of information regarding COVID-19 cases, providing a new document detailing hospital capacity, PPE supply inventory and a summary from each of the state’s 18 emergency support functions.

The new state report, previously distributed by the Oregon Health Authority, does not have a breakdown of where the new cases were reported.

New numbers show 469 people with COVID-19 have been admitted to the hospital and 69 are currently on ventilators – down from a day before.

You can access the new Oregon daily update document here.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports.

Here are the latest numbers as of 4/6/20.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,181 21,826 33 Deschutes County 40 534 0 Crook County 1 33 0 Jefferson County 0 45 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/3/2020 (the last report from the county.)

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 19 Male 21 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 39 or younger 9 Age 40 to 59 10 Age 60 to 69 9 Age 70 or older 12 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 20 No travel history 20 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 15 Has not been hospitalized 25



