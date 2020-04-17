Oregon COVID-19 Update: 49 new cases; 6 new deaths

Oregon health officials reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,785. Six new deaths bring the death toll in Oregon to 70.

More than 34,000 people have tested negative for the disease, including 1,490 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Deschutes County added 2 new cases bringing the total to 61. There also has been one reported case each in Crook and Jefferson counties, although the Jefferson County case involves a patient not currently living in the state.

In Deschutes County, 39 patients have recovered.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (3), Deschutes (2), Jackson (1), Lane (1), Linn (3), Marion (8), Multnomah (19), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (7), and Yamhill (2).

Epidemic modeling report indicates physical distancing measures are working

Friday OHA also released an update to its epidemic modeling report, which helps Oregon’s leaders understand the progression and the projections for the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Today’s modeling update tells us that statewide mitigation efforts are keeping the caseload and hospitalizations well below the numbers we would have seen absent our efforts as a state,” said state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger, MD. “We are encouraged by the continued success of our mitigation efforts, which are allowing us to begin planning for suppression strategies for when the statewide measure can begin to be lifted.”

Summary data tables are downloadable now

The summary tables of OHA’s “epi curve” and “persons tested tables” are now live on our website.

To view the summary tables, use a desktop computer to open the OHA Data Dashboard. Click the link for “Summary Table” in the top right corner (the summary tables and data download are best viewed from a desktop, not mobile).

To download the data, click the download button at the bottom of each table (square icon with arrow pointing down). Choose “Crosstab” as the file format to export the data.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,785 34,536 70 Deschutes County 61 1,243 0 Crook County 1 127 0 Jefferson County 1 120 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/17/20

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 39 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 32 Male 29 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 9 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 7 Age 50 to 59 11 Age 60 to 69 13 Age 70 or older 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 24 No travel history 36 Unknown 1 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 19 Has not been hospitalized 42

