Oregon COVID-19 Update: 49 new cases; 3 new deaths

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 151, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 49 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 4,086. The cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Deschutes (1), Jefferson (1), Malheur (5), Marion (11), Multnomah (10), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), Washington (12), Yamhill (2).

Seven of the new total cases are related to the Townsend Farms outbreak.

Deschutes County is now reporting 121 cases; 97 of whom have recovered.

Jefferson County now has 25 cases and Crook County’s count remains at 6. More than 6,000 Central Oregonians have tested negative.

Public feedback sought on State Health Improvement Plan strategies

OHA, working with more than 100 community partners, is launching the 2020-2024 State Health Improvement Plan as a tool for Oregon’s recovery from COVID-19. The plan outlines strategies needed to address disparities made worse by the health crisis.

The prioritized disparities include:

Institutional bias

Adversity, trauma and toxic stress

Behavioral health

Equitable access to preventive care

Key economic drivers of public health such as housing, transportation and providing a living wage

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the short- and long-term trajectory in each of these five priority areas, making implementation of the plan even more critical. OHA remains on track to launch the 2020-2024 SHIP this August.

The public is invited to help inform strategies through online surveys in English and Spanish or by providing written feedback. More information about the 2020-2024 State Health Improvement Plan can be found here.