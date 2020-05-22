Oregon COVID-19 Update: 48 new cases; 2 deaths

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 147, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 45 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 today bringing the state total to 3,864.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (5), Clatsop (2), Curry (1), Jackson (3), Linn (2), Malheur (4), Marion (8), Multnomah (11), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (10).

In Deschutes County, the number of cases actually went down one to 116 after a presumptive case wasn’t confirmed; 85 Deschutes County COVID patients have recovered.

Crook County has had one confirmed case while one new case in Jefferson County brings its total to 25.

Thursday, the OHA provided a new Public Health Indicators Dashboard to enable communities across Oregon to monitor COVID-19 in the state.

The dashboard, which will be updated weekly on Thursdays, provides a transparent report that presents complex epidemiological data in an interactive, easy-to-understand way.

The dashboard displays three key indicators:

COVID-19 disease

Severe COVID-19 burden

Active Monitoring Capacity

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

Note: Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 3,770 103,975 147 Deschutes County 116 4,241 0 Crook County 1 453 0 Jefferson County 24 711 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 85 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 56 Male 60 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 41 Age 30 to 39 10 Age 40 to 49 18 Age 50 to 59 17 Age 60 to 69 17 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 32 No travel history 83 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 23 Has not been hospitalized 93

