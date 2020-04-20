Oregon COVID-19 Update: 47 new cases, 1 new death

Oregon health officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,956. Two new deaths bring the death toll in Oregon to 75.

More than 37,100 people have tested negative for the disease, including 1,668 people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Deschutes County has had 64 positive cases. There also has been one reported case each in Crook and Jefferson counties, although the Jefferson County case involves a patient not currently living in the state.

In Deschutes County, 42 patients have recovered.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Douglas (1), Klamath (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Marion (13), Multnomah (6), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (9), and Yamhill (1).

A case previously reported in Jackson County was transferred out of state during routine data reconciliation, reducing the cumulative statewide cases by one.

To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/ coronavirus

Summary data tables are downloadable now

The summary tables of OHA’s “epi curve” and “persons tested tables” are now live on our website.

To view the summary tables, use a desktop computer to open the OHA Data Dashboard. Click the link for “Summary Table” in the top right corner (the summary tables and data download are best viewed from a desktop, not mobile).

To download the data, click the download button at the bottom of each table (square icon with arrow pointing down). Choose “Crosstab” as the file format to export the data.

Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 1,910 37,128 74 Deschutes County 64 1,394 0 Crook County 1 143 0 Jefferson County 1 131 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information as of 4/20/20

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 42 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 34 Male 30 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 10 Age 30 to 39 8 Age 40 to 49 8 Age 50 to 59 12 Age 60 to 69 13 Age 70 or older 13 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 26 No travel history 38 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 19 Has not been hospitalized 45

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.