Oregon COVID-19 Update: 45 new cases, no new deaths

Oregon health officials on Sunday announced 45 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,680. No new deaths were reported Sunday, which leaves the state’s death toll at 109.

No new cases were reported in Deschutes County, leaving the total at 78. 54 of those cases recovered as of Friday afternoon.

There has been one reported case in Crook County. No new cases were reported in Jefferson County, which leaves the total at 13.

Statewide, 59,374 people have tested negative for the disease, including 2,729 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.