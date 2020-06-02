Oregon COVID-19 Update: 33 new cases; 3 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 157, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 33 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 4,335. The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Hood River (4), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Marion (8), Multnomah (10), Umatilla (1), Wasco (2), Washington (4).

Deschutes County’s total remained at 127; Crook County’s at 6 and Jefferson County’s at 44.

Outbreak Reported at Bob’s Red Mill

An outbreak of 13 COVID-19 cases has been reported at Bob’s Red Mill in Clackamas County. State and county public health officials are working to investigate the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The outbreak investigation started on May 27.

The risk to the general public from this outbreak is low. If you have questions or concerns about your risk of exposure, please contact your health care provider.

Additional information about this outbreak will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published tomorrow.

Last week, OHA announced that it will begin reporting large COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces. This will include all past and future outbreaks that involve five or more COVID-19 cases in a workplace setting. OHA is in the process of compiling information on past outbreaks for public disclosure.

OHA is now including a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.