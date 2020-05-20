Oregon COVID-19 Update: 33 new cases; 2 deaths

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 140, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new confirmed cases and eight new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,726.

Six new cases were reported in Deschutes County, bringing the total to 107; 81 of whom have recovered as of Tuesday afternoon.

Crook County has had one confirmed case and there have been 24 in Jefferson County. None of the three counties have reported any deaths.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Today the OHA also released its weekly report.