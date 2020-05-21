Oregon COVID-19 Update: 24 new cases; 1 new death

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 24 new positive and presumptive positive COVID-19 cases and one new death.
Statewide, 3,725 people have tested positive for the disease and 145 people have died.
In Deschutes County, one new cases bring the total to 117; 85 Deschutes County COVID patients have recovered.
Crook County has had one confirmed case while one new case in Jefferson County brings its total to 25.
Thursday, the OHA provided a new Public Health Indicators Dashboard to enable communities across Oregon to monitor COVID-19 in the state.
The dashboard, which will be updated weekly on Thursdays, provides a transparent report that presents complex epidemiological data in an interactive, easy-to-understand way.
The dashboard displays three key indicators:
- COVID-19 disease
- Severe COVID-19 burden
- Active Monitoring Capacity
Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.Oregon-COVID-19-Daily-Update (2)
Note: Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.
|
COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS
|
Positive
|
Negative
|
Deaths
|Oregon
|3,725
|105,132
|145
|Deschutes County
|117
|4,125
|0
|Crook County
|1
|435
|0
|Jefferson County
|24
|6898
|0
Additional Deschutes County demographic information:
|Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered
|82
|Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex
|Female
|58
|Male
|59
|Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
|Age 29 or younger
|41
|Age 30 to 39
|10
|Age 40 to 49
|17
|Age 50 to 59
|18
|Age 60 to 69
|17
|Age 70 or older
|14
|Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel
|Travel history (domestic or international)
|32
|No travel history
|84
|Unknown
|Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever
|Ever hospitalized
|23
|Has not been hospitalized
|94
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Join the Conversation