Oregon COVID-19 Update: 24 new cases; 1 new death

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 24 new positive and presumptive positive COVID-19 cases and one new death.

Statewide, 3,725 people have tested positive for the disease and 145 people have died.

In Deschutes County, one new cases bring the total to 117; 85 Deschutes County COVID patients have recovered.

Crook County has had one confirmed case while one new case in Jefferson County brings its total to 25.

Thursday, the OHA provided a new Public Health Indicators Dashboard to enable communities across Oregon to monitor COVID-19 in the state.

The dashboard, which will be updated weekly on Thursdays, provides a transparent report that presents complex epidemiological data in an interactive, easy-to-understand way.

The dashboard displays three key indicators:

COVID-19 disease

Severe COVID-19 burden

Active Monitoring Capacity

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

Note: Deschutes County has been providing more demographic information on its patients, although those numbers sometimes aren’t in concert with the state reports and are reported at a later time.

COVID-19 – BY THE NUMBERS Positive Negative Deaths Oregon 3,725 105,132 145 Deschutes County 117 4,125 0 Crook County 1 435 0 Jefferson County 24 6898 0

Additional Deschutes County demographic information:

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered 82 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex Female 58 Male 59 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group Age 29 or younger 41 Age 30 to 39 10 Age 40 to 49 17 Age 50 to 59 18 Age 60 to 69 17 Age 70 or older 14 Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel Travel history (domestic or international) 32 No travel history 84 Unknown Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever Ever hospitalized 23 Has not been hospitalized 94

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.