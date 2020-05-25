Oregon COVID-19 Update: 19 new confirmed cases; 0 new deaths

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 148, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 19 new confirmed cases and 4 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday bringing the state total to 3,949.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Josephine (1), Marion (4), Multnomah (5), Umatilla (1), Washington (5).

The OHA reports 120 cases in Deschutes County, five in Crook County and 24 in Jefferson County. As of Friday, Deschutes County reported 85 patients have recovered.

Nearly 110,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus