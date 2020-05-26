Oregon COVID-19 Update: 18 new confirmed cases; 0 new deaths

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 remains unchanged for the and remains at 148, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

It’s the third time in the last four days the OHA reported no new deaths.

Oregon Health Authority reported 18 new confirmed cases and one new presumptive case of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,967. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Crook (1), Marion (5), Multnomah (7), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).

The OHA reports 120 cases in Deschutes County; 90 patients have recovered. Crook County’s new case brings its total to six. There have been 24 reported cases in Jefferson County.

None of the three counties have reported any deaths, although a Newberg woman died last month while at St. Charles in Bend.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

New Downloadable Data Tables and Visualizations Available Today

Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority released two new tableau dashboards, which will be posted to Tableau Public alongside the original Oregon COVID-19 Case and Testing Counts Statewide dashboard

One of these dashboards will present information on testing and case outcomes at the county level replicating in downloadable form data presently available on the OHA website.

The other new dashboard will present statewide data on case demographics, hospitalizations and deaths, also replicating data available on the OHA website but including data that had been available only in the OHA COVID-19 Weekly Report previously.

More specifically, the data visualizations will include the following information:

Statewide case count by day

Statewide deaths by day

Statewide recovered cases by day

Statewide positive tests by day

Statewide negative tests by day

Statewide total tests by day

Oregon COVID-19 Testing and Outcomes by County

Cumulative case count by county

Cumulative deaths by county

Cumulative recovered case count by county

Cumulative positive tests by county

Cumulative negative test results by county

Cumulative tests by county

Percentage of positive tests by county

Oregon COVID-19 Case Demographics and Disease Severity Statewide

Statewide cases by sex

Statewide cases by age group

Statewide cases by race and ethnicity

Statewide hospitalization status

Statewide hospitalization status within each demographic group

Statewide survival status within each demographic group

Length of hospital stay; cumulative, aggregated

ICU hospitalizations by day

Eventually, OHA we will phase out the pre-existing data elements in the Daily Update and the Weekly Report.

And as always, the data posted on OHA’s data visualizations and dashboards, along with other data reporting products, are provisional and subject to revision.