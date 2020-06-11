Oregon COVID-19 Update: 178 new cases; 2 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 5,237.

Two more Oregonians have died from the disease, bringing that total to 171.

Deschutes County reported one new case bringing its total to 135; 118 have recovered. Crook County had two new cases bringing its total to eight while Jefferson County’s total jumped three to 67.

More than 156,500 Oregonians have tested negative for COVID-19.

Today’s case count marked the highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon.

The reasons for the higher numbers are tied to several factors including widespread availability of testing, increased contact tracing, and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.

Higher case counts serve as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained and follow good hand hygiene.

OHA Announces Funding Opportunity for Community Based Organizations

OHA has announced funding opportunities for Community Based Organizations (CBOs) throughout the State of Oregon to support three areas of work as part of the COVID-19 response.

CBOs are central to the success of this work to integrate methods, tactics and strategies that are most responsive to the needs of people of color, people with disabilities, immigrant and refugee communities, Tribes, Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers and LGBTQIA+ communities.

The specific work areas include community engagement, education, and outreach; contact tracing; and social services and wraparound supports.

OHA is committed to engaging with CBOs and the communities they serve to ensure all members of our community receive information, services and resources in the most responsive way.

To learn more, or get details on information sessions in English and Spanish, please visit https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/Pages/COVID-19-Funding-Opportunity.aspx.